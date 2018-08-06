Jake Owen Announces Second Leg of Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour

Jake Owen has just announced the second leg of his Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour. The Florida native will kick off the fall trek on Oct. 4 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., with David Lee Murphy and Morgan Wallen serving as his opening acts.

“I really do believe that life’s whatcha make it,” Owen says in a statement. “That’s actually a line from my new single ‘Down to the Honkytonk.’ I’m so pumped to announce that the second leg of the Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour will be starting this fall. I’m equally as excited about who is coming out on the road with us. David Lee Murphy is such a great guy and a writer on one of my biggest hits, ‘Anywhere with You,’ and Morgan Wallen is my label mate who just had a huge hit with FGL. It’s going to be an awesome way to wrap up such a great year.”

Owen just earned his seventh No. 1 hit with “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).” The song’s success came at a pivotal time for Owen, whose career is soaring higher than ever.

“12 years ago, this week,…I was 24 years old and my first album came out,” Owen writes on Instagram. “It was called ‘Startin’ With Me.’ I had no idea what was in store for me, but I was excited to just hop on this train of ‘life’ and see where it led me. Of course I had dreams, goals, aspirations… but a man can only do so much on his own. In those 12 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some unbelievably talented people that worked tirelessly to help mold and guide my career.

“From the fans, to radio, to my record label friends and family,” he continues, “to my band and crew and management… the super talented songwriters that have graciously given me great songs through the years, and oh yeah.. and my bus driver Mike, who drives me all over this country… THANK YOU!!”

Owen is also starring in the upcoming reality TV talent show, Real Country. The show, which also stars Shania Twain and Travis Tritt, finds contestants who battle it out for the chance to perform in a showcase in front of industry executives.

“When they came to me with this opportunity, they said, ‘Hey, this isn’t anything contractual,’” Owen explains (quote via The Boot). “We’re not signing any of these people … We’re just gonna put them on a pedestal and put them in the spotlight, so that they have the opportunity at some point for somebody to come forward and give them that chance.”

Find a list of all of the new dates announced for Owen’s Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour below. Ticket and venue information can be found at JakeOwen.net.

Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour Dates:



10/4 Wilkes-Barre, Pa. – Mohegan Sun

10/5 Norfolk, Va. – Constant Convocation Center

10/6 Charleston, S.C. – North Charleston Coliseum

10/11 Salem, Va. – Salem Civic Center*^

10/12 Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center*

10/18 Indianapolis, Ind. – Indiana Farmers Coliseum

10/19 St. Louis, Mo. – Chaifetz Arena**

10/20 Springfield, Mo. – JQH Arena

10/25 Hoffman Estates, Ill. – Sears Centre Arena

10/26 Huntington, W.V. – The Big Sandy Superstore Arena

10/27 Atlanta, Ga. – Verizon Amphitheatre

11/1 Estero, Fla. – Germain Arena

11/3 Pensacola, Fla. – Pensacola Bay Center



*Doesn’t include David Lee Murphy

** Doesn’t include Morgan Wallen

^Includes Tyler Farr

Additional artists TBA

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Winter