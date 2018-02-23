Jake Owen Announces 2018 Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour

Jake Owen is hitting the road!

The singer has announced his Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour 2018, bringing along artists Chris Janson and Jordan Davis for a journey around the country, playing mostly baseball stadiums.

“I really do believe that life’s whatcha make it,” Owen said in a press release. “If you wake up feeling positive, there’s a pretty good chance that you’ll see things throughout the day in a positive light. I think concerts are like that: it’s what you make it. People show up to have a good time and the artists on stage feel that too.

“A lot of my songs over the years have pointed to that idea,” he continued. “The fact that we’re playing baseball parks on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer, when people are ready to get out, have a good time, and don’t have to work the next day, is really cool. And, I’m so pumped to have Chris Janson and Jordan Davis on the bill with me. It’s going to be an awesome tour. I’m fired up!”

The tour begins on May 18 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. local time. See the full list of dates below.

5/18 Chattanooga, TN AT&T Field

5/19 Augusta, GA SRP Park

6/2 Erie, PA UPMC Park

6/3 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap – Filene Center^

6/15 Jackson, TN Ballpark at Jackson

6/16 Little Rock, AR Dickey-Stephens Park

6/30 Bowling Green, KY Bowling Green Park

7/6 Naperville, IL Ribfest^

7/7 South Bend, IN Four Winds Field*

8/4 Washington, MO Washington Town & Country Fair

8/9 Ft. Wayne, IN Parkview Field

8/18 Berea, OH WGAR Country Jam*^

8/24 Glen Allen, VA Innsbrook After Hours

8/25 Kannapolis, NC Intimidators Stadium

8/30 Birmingham, AL Regions Field

8/31 Montgomery, AL Riverwalk Stadium

9/7 Champaign, IL State Farm Center*~

9/14 Sacramento, CA Raley Field*

9/15 Fresno, CA Chukchansi Park*

9/21 Colorado Springs, CO Security Service Field

9/22 Ogden, UT Lindquist Field



*Does not include Chris Janson

^ Tickets already on sale

~ Tickets on sale Friday, March 30

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com