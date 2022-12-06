Jake Flint's Widow Shares Heartbreaking Photo on the Day of His Funeral

Jake Flint, a rising Oklahoma country music singer, was laid to rest on Monday. His widow, Brenda Flint, marked the day by sharing a heartbreaking throwback photo of the couple. The Flints married on Nov. 26, hours before Flint's death. Flint was 37.

"I love you this morning," Brenda wrote on Facebook Monday. She included a selfie with Flint leaning on her shoulder. Dozens of fans left comments on the post, offering their condolences and prayers.

I love you this morning Ole Jacob Flint. Posted by Brenda Flint on Monday, December 5, 2022

"Thinking of you big today... I hope his service is a beautiful celebration of someone who was deeply loved. Praying for peace and comfort for you today," one person wrote. "I wish everybody else's broken hearts could heal yours!!! So in my thoughts and prayers for you today," another commented. "Praying so hard for you today," one fan wrote.

Flint, a Red Dirt musician born in Tulsa, and Brenda married at a homestead between Claremore and Owasso, Oklahoma on Nov. 26. Hours later he died in his sleep, his longtime publicist, Clif Doyal, told The Oklahoman on Nov. 28. A cause of death has not been determined.

"He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy," Doyal said. "As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor. He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome. He was an ambassador for Oklahoma Red Dirt music."

In the hours after her husband's death, Brenda shared a video from the wedding on Facebook. She noted how the couple should have been going through wedding photos after their nuptials, but she was instead picking out clothes for Flint to be buried in. "People aren't meant to feel this much pain," Brenda wrote. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."

Flint grew up in Holdenville. His father, who was diagnosed with ALS, inspired him to become a musician by passing on a love of bluegrass. The "Long Road Back Home" singer also took influence from Red Dirt music legends and '90s rock stars. He recorded four albums, including a self-titled album in 2020. He also won several local awards and supported the nonprofit Red Dirt Relief Fund.

"He was a real go-getter. He was always drumming up a side project, and his background was in petroleum fieldwork. So, he was just a really hard worker," Red Dirt Relief Fund Executive Director Katie Dale told The Oklahoman. "He was also larger than life. He easily lit up a room and made tons of friends really easily... He would go out of his way for people, just small kindnesses. I think that's why this is such a devastating blow."