Country Singer Jacob Davis Welcomes Baby Girl

Jacob Davis and his wife welcomed their newest baby girl over the weekend. On Monday, the up-and-coming country singer took to Twitter to share the exciting news of his second daughter’s arrival.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Lane Elizabeth. #allmygirls,” he tweeted. The picture shows all the women in Davis’ life including Lane, his wife Whitney, and their oldest daughter Percy.

According to a press release, Davis’ daughter, Lane Elizabeth, was born on Sunday, The Boot reports. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

The arrival of Davis’ new daughter was a surprise to many of his fans as he did not publicly announce that his wife was pregnant.

In recent months, Davis has been busy on the road doing shows including his Grand Ole Opry debut. The “What I Wanna Be” singer says that being away from his family has its difficulties, but is easier now than it likely used to be.

“I think about even artists 10 years ago and not having FaceTime,” Davis said. “You think, ‘How did they do that?’ It’s every day I see my wife and my little girl and she sees my face and hears my voice.”

Davis is working on his first full-length album. He signed with Black River Entertainment back in 2016.

