Katherine Williams-Dunning Fans Pray for Her Family as Husband's Condition Remains Unknown

Fans are flooding Katherine Williams-Dunning's Instagram posts with thoughts and prayers as news of her death in the early hours of Sunday morning spreads. Williams-Dunning was killed in a car crash in Tennessee, according to a report by Country Now, leaving country music fans devastated. Many have gone back to her last group family photo to pay their respects.

Williams-Dunning is known to country music fans as the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., and a prominent figure on social media. Back on May 20, she shared a few pictures of herself, her husband Tyler J. Dunning, and their two children — 5-year-old Beau Weston and 2-year-old Audrey Jane. The family was standing together on an idyllic beach, ankle-deep in clear water. The sight of the family so happy so recently set off many fans' mourning, especially with Williams-Dunning's caption.

"These days are wild with a 2 and 5 year old! In January this year, I decided to be more present and be more peaceful in all aspects of life," she wrote. "These kids will not pose for a picture but as long as they are having fun and feeling loved by mom [and] dad, surely we are halfway doing this parenting thing right!"

Commenters returned to the picture Sunday morning as news of Williams-Dunning's passing made the rounds on social media and hit major news outlets. They left prayers and eulogies for the deceased 27-year-old, as well as condolences for her family. Many posted long strings of heart emojis in Williams-Dunning's memory.

"Prayers for the family (for the poor babies) God be with them through out their days(lives)," one fan wrote. Another added: "I'm so sorry for your loss may those babies know that their mother loved them god be with the family."

Williams-Dunning was reportedly driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe down Highway 79 Southbound, northeast of Paris, Tennessee when she crashed on Saturday evening. Her husband was in the passenger seat, and they were towing a boat behind the SUV. At 7:44 p.m., the car crossed the dividing median of the highway and rolled over, crossing all of the northbound lanes to stop in the shoulder on the other side of the highway. Dunning was airlifted to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, and his condition remains unknown. Williams-Dunning reportedly passed away from injuries sustained in the crash. Details are still coming in as police investigate the tragedy.

Williams-Dunning is survived by her two young children, as well as her father Hank Williams Jr., her mother Mary Jane Thomas, her siblings Sam Williams, Holly Williams, Hilary Williams and Shelton Hank Williams — also known as Hank Williams III.