Hillary Scott Reveals the Woman Who Inspired Her Career

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott never doubted she could be a singer. Even as a young child, she believed she would one day captivate crowds with her musical talents, all thanks to her mother, fellow singer Linda Davis, who instilled confidence in Scott from an early age.

“She absolutely nurtured the gift she could see I’d been given, but she never once pressured me at all,” Scott told CMT of her mother. “It was more like, ‘Hey, do you want to get up on stage and sing with mommy tonight?’ I remember those moments growing up. I remember being Eisele’s age — just five years old – and singing ‘Amazing Grace’ with my mom on stage.”

Scott is a proud mom to 5-year-old Eisele and 8-month-old girls Emory and Betsy. Although the twins are too young, Scott recently invited Eisele on stage to sing her ABCs, reminding her of the gift her mother instilled in her, which she hopes to pass on to her girls.

“There was never a moment in my life when I remember thinking I couldn’t do this,” Scott said. “Because of the female artists before me who blazed a trail, I never looked at myself in the mirror and thought, ‘I can’t do what my mom does.’ I always just believed that I could. And that’s something I want to give my girls. I don’t ever want them to think that there’s a dream they can’t achieve.”

The 32-year-old knows young girls are watching her, including her own sister, Rylee, which is why she wants to set a good example in everything she does.

“Knowing that makes me sing and create with intention,” said Scott. “I don’t want to over-think everything, but I want to be mindful and know that people are watching me. My baby sister is 18 and has an incredible voice. She’s watching me. And now my five-year-old is watching me. So I try to keep myself in a healthy space, in my head and my heart.”

Lady Antebellum just wrapped up their co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour with Darius Rucker. The tour marked the first time Scott’s husband, Chris Tyrrell, changed roles from being the band’s drummer to stay-at-home dad, allowing the family to travel together.

“This tour was special,” Scott shared on Instagram, along with a picture of the band and crew. “The friendships. The fans. The music. But there was more…I learned how to be a family of five on the road this summer. My band mates (and crew) gave me much grace to fumble through it. I watched Eisele blossom into a 5 yr old tour helper and performer.”

“My husband ROCKED the backstage Dad life after 7 years on stage with us…he’s the absolute best,” she continued. “I’ll never forget this one, even though the craziness and lack of sleep make it feel a little foggy as I type. This summer will for sure play on for me forever.”

Scott will be honored on Oct. 17 as one of CMT’s Artists of the Year. The show will air live on CMT at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Roy Rochlin