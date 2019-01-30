Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Celebrates Twin Daughters’ First Birthday With New Photos

Hillary Scott‘s twin daughters, Betsy and Emory, celebrated their first birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 29, marking one year since Scott’s family became a party of five with her husband, Chris Tyrrell, and their oldest daughter, Eisele.

To mark the occasion, the Lady Antebellum singer used Instagram to post a sweet slideshow of her girls, who are looking just as cherubic as ever as they pose for photographer Montgomery Lee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first photo was a snap of the twins being their adorable selves as they perch on an armchair together, happily gazing upward at something off-camera.

“ONE. Girls, y’all are lighting up every room you enter and bringing more JOY than I could’ve ever imagined,” Scott wrote. “I’m humbled to get to watch the magic…that you both possess individually, but that is stunning and beautiful together. Your Mama, Daddy and big sister love you so much. Happy Birthday little loves.”

Each twin also got their own individual snapshot, with one lying on her back as she gazed into the camera with a toothy smile and the other sitting on the ground, hands on her legs and a bow in her hair.

Just days before the girls’ birthday, Scott had reminisced on her pregnancy with a throwback photo of herself when she was 35 weeks pregnant with Betsy and Emory.

“I can’t believe this was one year ago. 35 weeks pregnant and I was READY to meet the two precious souls I’d been carrying for so many months…3 days from this picture they were born,” the singer reflected. “I can’t imagine our family without them. Looking at this photo I’m reminded of what a miracle, gift, and privilege it is to carry a life God created, and that our bodies/minds/spirits can do this. I truly don’t take it for granted. Praying right now for every woman/family who yearns for the ability to conceive/carry/have a baby. To become a mother…for the first time, or again.”

The twins’ birthday comes just one week before Lady Antebellum kicks off their residency at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Feb. 8.

“Being planted in one place for an extended period of time was definitely appealing,” Scott said during the group’s residency announcement, sharing that she’s excited to have her family together in Vegas after Tyrrell and the girls often joined their mom on the road during the group’s 2018 tour.

“We all toured with our kids this past summer,” Scott explained. “My three daughters were out a little bit more than half the time with my husband. And we made it work. Some nights were really smooth and other nights weren’t. And that’s how it is at home as well. So to be able to have us all together in one place in a comfortable scenario and setting is going to be wonderful.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla