HARDY Channels Nirvana, AC/DC in New 'ROCKSTAR' Music Video

Fresh off an epic 2023, country star-turned-rocker HARDY has a brand new song, "ROCKSTAR," with comes with a brand new music video. In the clip, HARDY channels iconic artists from Nirvana and AC/DC, to KISS and Limp Bizkit.

The video kicks off with HARDY and his band heading toward a venue stage to play a show, but then they morph into the Beatles, running from screaming fans and jumping into a car to make a getaway. Next, we see HARDY dressed as late grunge legend Kirk Cobain, and then later doing his best impression of AC/DC guitarist Angus Young, as well as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

By the end, HARDY and the boys show off their KISS cosplay — with the frontman dressed as Paul "The Starchild" Stanley — and then they close the "ROCKSTAR" video out as nu-metal masters Limp Bizkit, with HARDY rocking a backwards red NY Yankees hat, just like Fred Durst. Check it out above!

"'ROCKSTAR' is my 'REDNECKER' for rock 'n roll. I feel like it's the first rock song I've released that doesn't take itself seriously and the music video follows suit," HARDY says of the new song. "Some of my favorite music videos from back in the day were the ones that showed humor, so here's my tip of the hat to that. Enjoy." Click here to listen to "ROCKSTAR" at your preferred streaming service!