HARDY Marries Longtime Girlfriend Caleigh Ryan in Star-Studded Ceremony

Country music superstar HARDY has officially married his longtime girlfriend Caleigh Ryan. In a star-studded ceremony reported by ET, the pair said their I Do's in front of family and friends such as Lauren Alaina, Dierks Bentley, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, Ernest, Brantley Gilbert, RaeLynn, and Morgan Wallen. The groom donned a classic black tux, eventually swapping his dress shoes for sneakers, and Ryan wore a "satin Haute Bridal Official gown custom designed by Naama & Anat Haute Couture." Notably, ahead of the nuptials, Ryan revealed that there would be a "super surprise VIP wedding guest" at the wedding, in the form of an adorable donkey named Kate.

"Our wedding party just got a wholleeee lot cuter and I physically can't take it," Ryan exclaimed in a caption alongside some Instagram photos of the beautiful burro. "Why is there no donkey emoji?! We're in love NBD." Ryan continued, "Kate is one of our adorable beer burros who will be joining us for our cocktail hour and serving beer to all of our guests. HOW CUTE IS THIS?! Like WHAT?! This was literally the first non-negotiable wedding planning decision I made when we started. I knew I wanted to incorporate animals somehow, so when I saw this I think I had a little mini heart attack." Finally, she joked, "Long story short: KISS OUR ASSES. But seriously though who wouldn't want to...look at her!!

HARDY's wedding comes just weeks after he and his band were involved in a serious bus accident. "Following last night's show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol," the 32-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 2. "There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however, we were all treated for significant injuries. Our friend and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we're all pulling and praying for him."

"I've been released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows," continued HARDY, real name Michael Wilson Hardy. "My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days. Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow. God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service." Ultimately, everyone involved is mostly mended and has since been released from medical care.