Is AC/DC About to Announce a Concert Tour?

AC/DC seems to be teasing something, and it could be a concert tour announcement. Over on X — formerly Twitter — the legendary rock band dropped a short clip of the red lighting bolt from their logo, along with a question for fan, "Are you ready?"

Then, one day later, they shared a similar clip, with the verbiage replaced by the number 5. There's no word on what this might be, but the band may be counting down to a big announcement about a new tour, or a new album. Or both. The band's last album was Power Up, which was released in 2020.

The mystery doesn't end there, either. On the band's official website, there is a countdown window on the homepage which indicates that we'll find out in just a few days. It also offers fans the opportunity to sign up for updates.

Louder notes that AC/DC hasn't toured since 2016. The outlet also noted that it would be the first time that vocalist Brian Johnson toured with the band after having to leave the 2016 tour early due to hearing issues. He was replaced by Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose for the remainder of the concert dates.

Notably, while this would mark the band's first tour in eight years, they did perform at the Power Trip Festival in California last year, which marked the band's return to the stage with Johnson back on vocals.