Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Photo With Blake Shelton Early in Their Romance

Gwen Stefani is going back in time, at least on social media. The 49-year-old just shared a photo Blake Shelton giving her a sweet smile, right at the beginning of their romance in the fall of 2015.

#ticktock #timeflies @blakeshelton #bestie ❤️ gx



“[tick tock] [time flies] [Blake Shelton] [bestie] [heart emoji] gx,” Stefani captioned the photo.

The picture was reportedly taken backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when the two, who were both coaches on The Voice at the time, performed together. The couple went public with their relationship a few months after Shelton announced his divorce from Miranda Lambert, and Stefani announced she was splitting from her husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton later admitted no one, perhaps especially Shelton and Stefani, expected their romance to last.

“If Gwen and I were being honest right now,” Shelton said on Sunday TODAY, “talking about this, I think in the back of our minds we both kind of thought, ‘This is a rebound deal because we’re both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this.’”

But now, more than three and a half years later, the couple seem to be stronger than ever, with both of them admitting they would tie the knot again.

“I think about it all the time,” Stefani confessed on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Shelton echoed his girlfriend’s sentiments.

“I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” Shelton told CMT’s Cody Alan. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”

Still, while the couple are both open to tying the knot, neither of them seems in a hurry to make their relationship official.

“There is zero pressure,” Gwen said on the TODAY show. “I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life. I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

“I never thought I would get this moment,” she added, “so it’s just really special.”

