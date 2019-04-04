Gwen Stefani Celebrates Boyfriend Blake Shelton’s Success While Traveling Overseas

Gwen Stefani might be traveling overseas, performing in Hong Kong, but she is still celebrating the success of her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, even from afar. Stefani, who previously congratulated Shelton after his song “God’s Country” landed at the top of the iTunes charts, once again used her Instagram Story to toast his continued success.

“Good morning #1 @blakeshelton,” Stefani captioned the photo, showing “God’s Country” in the top spot. “And…your back. Amazing! #godscountry”

Stefani also shared a dreamy throwback photo of her beau, since so many miles are currently separating the couple.

It’s unclear if Stefani will be back in time to attend the 2019 ACM Awards, where Shelton is scheduled to perform. But it does seem like Stefani is planning on spending more time at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, since Shelton just revealed in his own post on social media that he was preparing a spot for Stefani to have her own garden.

“Getting [Gwen Stefani’s] wildflower garden spot ready in #godscountry,” Shelton wrote, showing a bare spot on his land while he was sitting on a tractor.

Shelton and Stefani met while they were both coaches on The Voice, and both were going through their own painful – and public – divorces. But more than three years later, the couple seem committed to staying together forever.

“I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life. I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can,” Stefani said on the TODAY show. “I never thought I would get this moment, so it’s just really special.”

Their relationship means Shelton is now acting as a stepfather to Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo – a role he cherishes even though it was unexpected.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” Shelton admitted. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

