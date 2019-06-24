Granger Smith’s Wife Amber Admits She Is ‘Hurting So Bad Inside’ Following 3-Year-Old Son River’s Death

In the days following the death of country singer Granger Smith‘s 3-year-old son, River Kelly, Smith’s wife Amber admits she is “hurting so bad inside.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Smith (@amberemilysmith) on Jun 23, 2019 at 2:53pm PDT

In a set of two snapshots featuring her two other children shared to her Instagram on Sunday afternoon while in Chicago, Illinois, Amber reveals the family made a trip to the Field Museum to see the biggest T-Rex ever found.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We just happened to be in the same city as the ‘biiiigggggggest T-Rex’ ever found. We had to make a trip to see it in honor of River. This dinosaur was discovered in FAITH, South Dakota by a woman named Sue. And he died by a River,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji. “Open your eyes and you will see signs all around you. We think just maybe, Riv is having the best time of his life in Heaven with this.”

She adds that “getting back on the road and back into daily life without River has not been easy in the slightest.”

“Every single thing reminds me of him, and all I can think about is how he would love exploring and seeing all that we are seeing. I see his name everywhere, I see little red-headed toddlers everywhere,” Amber wrote. “I miss his silly personality and his bright light. I see his face in our other kiddos. I have this pit in my stomach constantly, because I’m trying to make life as normal as possible for our other 2 incredible kiddos, London and Lincoln, while hurting so bad inside.”

Amber adds that when she looks “around at everyone else,” she often wonders if anyone else is going through something like she and her family are.

“Dumb little things don’t matter anymore. My family does. My faith does. We’ve got this, because God’s got us,” she wrote. “Thank you all for your continued support, prayers and love. It really does help us so much.”

She added the hashtag, “Live like Riv” when concluding her message.

Her husband, Smith commented on the post, writing, “It sure was a biggggggg T-Rex and I bet it was nice.”

Smith and Amber’s 3-year-old son, River died in a “tragic drowning accident at home” on June 6, with the family disclosing that despite the doctor’s best efforts, their toddler was unable to be revived.

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father,” he wrote in a statement posted to his social media.

Smith went on to call his son “special,” something everyone who met him knew instantly.

“The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this,” Smith wrote.

The country singer’s fans and supporters are giving back to the hospital where the country singer’s toddler was treated. According to the official store’s Instagram account, supporters of the 39-year-old’s apparel company at Yee Yee Apparel, revealed a shirt in honor of his son that aids the Dell Children’s Medical Center where he was treated shortly after the accident.

The shirt is still available for purchase at YeeYeeApparel.com.

Photo credit: Instagram / Granger Smith