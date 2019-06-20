Granger Smith Breaks Social Media Silence in Wake of Son River’s Death

Granger Smith broke his social media silence in the wake of his son’s death to give fans an emotional update on how the family is doing.

The country star took to Instagram Wednesday for the first time since announcing his son’s accidental death was accompanied by a photo of the 3-year-old smiling with a sunny background behind him.

“We’ve been on quite the journey these past few weeks. I’ve been dark on social media, but I still have a full understanding of the responsibility placed upon me as a public figure,” Smith began the lengthy statement. “I can choose to snuff that influence, or instead use my platform (in relevancy big or small) towards what I believe is right. I believe I’m obligated on certain levels to include you guys in my current journey, as I’ve been involved either personally or musically in yours.”

“The finality and mortality brought on by death makes life feel fragile,” he added. “It can weaken, terrify and separate those close to it. But it can also awaken us. It can remind us never to take a moment with those we love for granted.”

“In my house, we have united stronger and closer than we’ve ever been. We’ve cried. We’ve smiled. I’ve held my family tight. I’ve found strength from God and used that in the face of adversity so that my wife and children can rely on me. I’ve guarded my heart and my mind during weak moments and graciously accepted all of the encouragement and empathy from so many,” Smith admitted.

“I have realized that I will not slave over a search for answers, but instead for meaning. I will focus and then cultivate the light from a dark place, the good from the bad, God’s will from my own plans,” he continued. “I can rest assured knowing that River’s assignment on earth was always intended for 1116 days and not only did he live it to the fullest, but he lived it loved by so many, including a mother, father, sister and brother who held nothing back and have no regrets on how much he felt that love. We should all be so blessed to be able to live like Riv.”

He ended the caption by pointing his followers to a lengthy YouTube video called “Finding Light In Our Darkest Time,” where he and wife Amber Smith thanked the fans for all the love they have received during their time of grief.

Fans of the country star took to the comments section to send well wishes their way as the family faces the loss of their son.

“The admiration & respect I have for you & Amber is off the charts. You guys continue to be a light in this world even through your darkest time. Sending so much love and many prayers from Alabama,” one fan commented.

“River was the star of all the videos, now he’s the brightest star in the sky. He will forever shine,” another user wrote.

Granger broke the news of River’s passing from a “tragic accident” on June 6. His rep later revealed that the child death was caused by an accidental drowning at home.