Grammys 2019: Dan + Shay Reveals Star-Studded ‘Collab’ Photo Ahead of Ceremony

Dan + Shay are teasing fans ahead of Sunday’s 61st Annual Grammy Awards with a “collab” photo of themselves and members of 5 Seconds of Summer and OneRepublic.

The country duo shared a photo Friday of themselves alongside members of the Australian pop rock group and the lead singer of OneRepublic, Ryan Tedder, captioning it “collab?” much to fans’ excitement.

“I would literally die,” one user commented, adding, “Not kidding. I will pay you the $27 in my wallet right now (I’m broke).”

“This is iconic oh my God,” another added, with a third chiming in, “You know what imma just die happy now.”

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are up for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song award at Sunday’s ceremony for “Tequila,” and will perform alongside Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Janelle Monáe and Shawn Mendes during the Grammys.

The duo received the news that they were nominated for their first Grammys on their six-year “bandiversary,” writing on social media at the time, “We met exactly 6 years ago, today (12/7/12), and woke up this morning to our first Grammy nomination(s). Emotion level: maximum.”

In December, the pair reflected back on how “Tequila” changed their life in a column for Billboard.

“This year has definitely been a game changer in the Dan + Shay camp,” Mooney said. “It’s changed the trajectory of our career completely.”

Smyers added, “There were people telling us before we put out ‘Tequila’ that it wouldn’t work: ‘Country radio won’t play a ballad. No one drinks tequila.’ Our gut feeling was that this song was going to be big for us, and it was the right next step for Dan + Shay. So we ended up trusting our gut on it, and it paid off for us in a big way.”

As for the band’s plan in 2019, Smyers added, “Obviously we’ve still got some time on this record, but we’re always working on the next project. We’re making more friends out there in the music industry, and hopefully we can cook up a collaboration or two to surprise-drop on the fans at some point. It’s a crazy era — people are putting out a lot of stuff, and it’s overwhelming at times, but it gives us a reason to put out more music and stay out on the road. We see it as an opportunity, not a burden, and hopefully we’ll have something for the fans in 2019. Not sure what it’ll be, but hopefully it’ll be something.”

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Getty images/Jason Mendez