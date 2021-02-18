George Strait’s Stunning Southwestern Estate for Sale for $8.9 Million

George Strait is known as the King of Country, so it only makes sense that he’d have a house fit for one! The country legend is now selling his Southwestern estate in The Dominion community of San Antonio, Texas, which was custom built for the star and spans 7,925 square feet. According to the listing, the property is located on 12.2 “secluded hilltop acres” and includes a main house with three bathrooms, four full baths and two half baths as well as a separate casita with one bedroom, one bathroom, a living room, kitchenette and a fireplace.

The home was built in classic Southwestern style and features a whitewashed exterior and inside details including artist-designed stained-glass windows, hand-painted murals and 14 hand-carved fireplaces. The home’s palette is fully neutral and includes light-colored exposed adobe walls and floors, dark wood accents on the ceilings and neutral furniture with soft-colored fabrics. Imported adobe materials and Saguaro Cactus rib interior shutters add to the Southwestern feel. Each bedroom includes an en suite bath and fireplace, and the lavish owners retreat offers separate his and her bathrooms and closets. A gourmet kitchen is fully finished with upscale stainless appliances and gas cooking, and the home also features a workout room with private bathroom and sauna and a walk-in safe room.

Outside, there’s an infinity pool and spa with a mosaic finish and sweeping views overlooking downtown San Antonio. The patio features a built-in grill, sink, icemaker, and fridge and the property also includes a sport court. Strait was listed as the legal owner of the home until 2007, when it was transferred into the ownership of Southbound Trust. Records show that Strait and his wife, Norma, are co-trustees of Southbound Trust.

Realtor.com reports that the estate is on the market for $8.9 million. Realtor Tamara Strait shared that the estate, designed by artist and architect Bill Tull, was completed in 1995 and took two years to build. Tamara said that her famous relative’s decision to sell the home “had everything to do with wanting more space and being further out.” “He just wanted to move further out of the city,” she explained. “If he could pick that house up and move it, he would. It’s still his dream home.”

“This house could never be recreated,” Tamara added. “There will never be a house like it.”