George Strait Releases Catchy New Single, ‘Every Little Honky Tonk Bar’

George Strait has just released his catchy new single, “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar.” The song, which will officially hit radio on Feb. 19, is from his upcoming new Honky Tonk Time Machine album, out on March 29.

“Every Little Honky Tonk Bar” was written by Strait, along with his son, Bubba Strait, and Dean Dillon, who has written several of Strait’s previous hits. The country music hitmaker wrote eight of the 13 songs on his upcoming 30th studio album, including “Sing One With Willie,” which Strait wrote with Willie Nelson, Bubba and Buddy Cannon.

“I’m really excited to have some new music coming out,” Strait said of Honky Tonk Time Machine. “It’s been about two years since I’ve released a record. It was great writing with Bubba and Dean again and creating such a beautiful song with Bubba and Jeff Hyde. Also, it was a very special thing for me to be able to write and sing one with the legend Willie Nelson. I hope everyone enjoys listening to Honky Tonk Time Machine as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Strait previously released the song, ” Código,” which is an ode to a brand of tequila, Código 1530, which Strait is an investor in, and has said is typically his drink of choice.

The King of Country has had a record-breaking 60 singles land at the top of the charts. He falls only behind Elvis Presley and the Beatles in most platinum and multi-platinum albums sold. Strait is also the only artist to ever have a Top 10 hit every year for more than 30 years.

Strait is continuing his limited Strait to Vegas residency with several shows throughout 2019 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also has a limited number of shows on the calendar, including in Atlanta, Columbus and Ft. Worth.

See a complete track list for Honky Tonk Time Machine below. To download or stream “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” visit his website. Pre-order of Honky Tonk Time Machine is also currently available in advance of the March 29 release date.

Honky Tonk Time Machine Track List:

1. “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar”

2. “Two More Wishes”

3. “Some Nights”

4. “God and Country Music” (with Harvey Strait)

5. “Blue Water”

6. “Sometimes Love”

7. “Código”

8. “Old Violin”

9. “Take Me Away”

10. “The Weight of the Badge”

11. “Honky Tonk Time Machine”

12. “What Goes Up”

13. “Sing One with Willie” (featuring Willie Nelson)

