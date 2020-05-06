If you're getting tired of reading to your kids during quarantine, George Strait is here to help. The country legend recently participated in Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott's Stars of Texas Storytime program, which is a Facebook Live program that features Texas celebrities reading children’s stories, and Strait's book was Never Ask a Dinosaur to Dinner by Gareth Edwards.

The 2014 book runs through dinner, bathtime and bedtime routines one might encounter should a number of wild animals be invited over to your home, including the titular dinosaur, tigers and sharks. Rather than encourage using a tiger as a towel, the book instead offers some tips on how to prepare for a restful nights' sleep. Strait read the story while seated on a couch in his home, which was accented with a story-appropriate zebra-print pillow, and wearing a plaid shirt, jeans and his signature cowboy hat.

"Never ask a dinosaur to dinner, really, never ask a dinosaur to dinner. Because a T-Rex is ferocious, and his manners are atrocious, and you'll find that if he's able, he'll eat the kitchen table. He'll grow fatter while the rest of you grow thinner, so never ask a dinosaur to dinner," Strait began before turning the book around to show the illustration to the camera. "He's at the dinner table, eating with the kids and the momma and he shouldn't be," the singer remarked of the large blue reptile. After making his way though the book, which took around six minutes, Strait told the camera, "That's all for this book, hope you liked it. Remember, never ask a dinosaur to dinner — I know I'm not going to. Hope you don't either. Thanks for listening."

The Texas star's temporary gig is similar to Dolly Parton's ongoing YouTube series, Goodnight With Dolly, which began in April and is scheduled to run for 10 weeks. Each episode features Parton reading aloud from children's books, which have been "carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time." "This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right," the 74-year-old said in a press release, via Rolling Stone. "I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think."