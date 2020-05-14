George Strait Postpones Upcoming Stadium Concerts to 2021

George Strait has postponed his upcoming concert at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, Indiana, moving the planned Aug. 15 show to Aug. 7, 2021. The show, dubbed "Strait to South Bend," was set to feature Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne as Strait's opening acts. In addition, Strait has rescheduled his Strait Sumer show in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 22 to July 31, 2021. That show as also scheduled to include Stapleton as well as Little Big Town and more. All of the opening acts are still on the bill for the rescheduled dates.

"For the safety of fans during the ongoing pandemic, George has postponed his live shows Strait Summer in Minneapolis to Saturday, July 31, 2021 and Strait to South Bend in Notre Dame to Saturday, August 7, 2021," a statement on Strait's Instagram account read. "Fans should hold on to existing tickets, which will be honored for the new dates. Those unable to attend the rescheduled shows are eligible for a refund at the original point of purchase for the next 30 days."

The two shows were part of a series of major concerts for Strait in 2020 — earlier this year, he played "Strait to Oz" at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita and back-to-back nights of "Strait to the Heartland" at Kansas City’s Sprint Center. He also played two shows at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 with Gone West and is still scheduled for two remaining "Strait to Vegas" shows for the year on Aug. 28 and 29 with opener Caitlyn Smith. Strait retired from traditional touring in 2014 after the conclusion of his Cowboy Rides Away Tour, which sold out all of its 48 dates. The final show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas earned the largest attendance at a single-show concert in the United States and set a record for the largest gross at a single-show country concert.

During his time off the road during quarantine, Strait participated in Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott's Stars of Texas Storytime program, a Facebook Live program that features Texas celebrities reading children's stories. Strait's book was Never Ask a Dinosaur to Dinner by Gareth Edwards, and the country legend read the story while seated on a couch in his home, which was accented with a story-appropriate zebra-print pillow, and wearing a plaid shirt, jeans and his signature cowboy hat.