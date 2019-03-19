George Strait Announces Gillette Stadium Show With Blake Shelton in Hilarious Video

George Strait just announced a show on August 17, at the famed Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts with Blake Shelton, with the two country music hitmakers teaming up to share the news in a hilarious video.

“So wait a minute. What are we filming today?” Shelton asked, with someone off-screen replying, “We’re doing a promo for your upcoming show with George Strait.”

“George Strait?” Shelton questions. “George Strait’s retired. Are you sure? That’s not possible. He retired. He made a huge announcement. He said, ‘I am retiring. I’m not going to tour anymore.’”

“Yeah, I don’t know where that came from,” Strait interjected. “I guess when I said I wasn’t going to tour anymore, that they thought maybe I was retiring, but that was never my intention.”

The video then cut back to Shelton, who said, “If I was going to do a show with George Strait, trust me, I would know about it. I dream about things like that.”

Strait is then asked about The Voice, which Shelton has starred in for all 16 seasons.

“The Voice? Nah, I don’t watch it,” Strait said. “Oh, Adam Levine, I’ve heard is on there. He’s pretty entertaining. I like him.”

Shelton did get serious for at least part of the video, praising the path Strait paved for artists like Shelton who came behind him.

“For me, George Strait, he pretty much set the bar in every way you can,” boasted Shelton, “with great songs, great singing, a classy guy.”

The Gillette Stadium concert will also include performances by Cody Johnson and Caitlyn Smith. Tickets will be available beginning on March 29, the same day Strait will release his 30th studio album, Honky Tonk Time Machine.

“I’m really excited to have some new music coming out,” Strait said of his next record, which includes eight songs written by Strait. “It’s been about two years since I’ve released a record. It was great writing with Bubba [Strait] and Dean [Dillon] again.”

“Also, it was a very special thing for me to be able to write and sing one with the legend Willie Nelson,” Strait continued, referring to “Sing One With Willie,” which Nelson also collaborated on for the record. “I hope everyone enjoys listening to Honky Tonk Time Machine as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Strait has several other shows on the calendar, including two at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas, and four at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as part of his Strait to Vegas residency. Find all of his dates at GeorgeStrait.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Michael Loccisano