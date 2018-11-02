George Strait Announces Atlanta Concert With Chris Stapleton

George Strait is heading straight to Georgia! The country music icon will perform on March 30, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where he will be joined by Chris Stapleton, Chris Janson and Ashley McBryde.

“Hey, Atlanta!” Strait shared on social media. “We’re heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, March 30 with Chris Stapleton, Chris Janson, and Ashley McBryde. Public on sale is Friday, November 16 at 10AM EST.”

The show marks Strait’s first return to Georgia since his farewell The Cowboy Rides Away Tour at the State Farm Arena. Strait previously announced he would play two shows with McBryde in February, as part of his ongoing Strait to Vegas shows at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Strait is continuing to perform following the tragic loss of his longtime drummer, Mike Kennedy, killed earlier this year in a car crash. Kennedy played in Strait’s Ace in the Hole band for more than 30 years.

“Hard to put into words how much Mike’s passing has affected us all,” Strait wrote on social media following Kennedy’s passing. “Our hearts are broken. It’s going to be very strange not being able to look over and see him there in his spot on stage and very emotional as well I’m sure for all of us and also his fans. The band will never be the same. A part of us is gone forever.

“We all loved Mike and will miss him terribly,” he added. He was just as solid a friend to us all as he was a drummer, and that was damn solid. Our hearts and prayers are with his family. The Lord has him now. Rest In Peace my friend.”

The King of Country remains one of the most successful artists of all time, of any genre. The 66-year-old has had an unprecedented 60 No. 1 songs to his credit, with 33 platinum or multi-platinum selling albums, making him the third best-selling artist, following The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

Tickets for the Georgia show will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster. The country music icon also has two shows scheduled at the T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 1 and 2. More information on all of his shows can be found by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond