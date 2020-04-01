Gayle King to Host ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Special on April 5

This year’s ACM Awards have been postponed until September due to the coronavirus, and in place, CBS will air ACM Presents: Our Country, a special broadcast during which many of country music’s biggest stars will perform from their homes. On Tuesday, it was announced that Gayle King will host the two-hour special, and King discussed the upcoming show during Tuesday’s episode of CBS This Morning.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @GayleKing will team up with Country music’s biggest stars to host a special night of at-home performances!

@BlakeShelton & @GwenStefani are just 2 of the many artists featured in @ACMAwards Presents Our Country, this Sunday at 8/7c on @CBS. #ACMOurCountry pic.twitter.com/s3lzk8dFKW — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 31, 2020

“We are teaming up with country music’s biggest stars to host a special night of at-home performances,” King told viewers. “The coolest thing about it is, all of these guys shot it themselves on their own phones at home.”

Performers will include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown & John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Bryan, Paisley and Rucker will join together to honor the late Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20.

King’s announcement offered a preview of a few artists’ performances including Shelton and Stefani, who were shown outside at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch as Shelton played the guitar and the couple sang their recent duet, “Nobody But You.” Underwood appeared on her couch, a wine glass beside her as she sang her most recent single, “Drinking Alone,” Bentley and Paisley were both shown strumming guitars, McGraw sang with a pair of earbuds in and the four members of Little Big Town video-ed with each other from their respective homes.

ACM Presents: Our Country will air Sunday, April 5 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Along with performances, the special will feature conversations with some of the artists participating as well as clips from past ACM Awards moments. A press release shares that the special will be “filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.”

This year’s ACM Awards have been postponed until Wednesday, Sept. 16. The show will be hosted by Urban and will air live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.

