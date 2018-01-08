Gary LeVox’s Bus Catches Fire On a Hunting Trip

Gary LeVox is going to need a new home on wheels. The singer’s bus caught fire over the weekend, but thankfully he got escaped safely.

“My bus caught on fire this morning on my way to a hunting trip,” the Rascal Flatts frontman shared on Instagram. “My brother Kevin and I got out. It happened so quick and could have been a different story if the ammunition would have caught fire. What a way to start 2018. Thank you Lord for your covering this morning!”

Rascal Flatts, who released their Back to Us album last year, have hinted that they are planning a big tour for 2018, but so far, only a few dates are on their calendar. Their next scheduled show is on Feb. 14 at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, allowing LeVox plenty of time to find a new home on wheels.

