Garth Brooks is putting his own spin on radio. The "Friends in Low Places" and "The Dance" singer has launched The BIG 615, a Nashville-based country music TuneIn station. The free stream will play the latest music from country music's greatest acts — regardless of their current status with the major record labels.

"What this station is, is more artist-driven," Brooks said during a Thursday press conference in Nashville, which PopCulture.com attended. "Terrestrial radio is an agenda to the labels. It works great, It worked great for me, right? But what happens on terrestrial radio is, as long as the labels have you, then you're on the radio. The second something happens, and you're not at that label, the career goes into some other stage.

Hey, music lovers! The BIG 615 has arrived around the world bringing you the entire family of country music. From up-and-coming artists to legendary icons, this is the new Music City sound you don't want to miss. Brought to you from the mind of Garth. https://t.co/4gUgcUmeg0 pic.twitter.com/St6G56vhh9 — TuneIn (@tunein) June 15, 2023

"Our thing is, I think there are some artists that outlive their label. One of them for me, is George Strait. I want to hear the new stuff from George Strait. I want to hear it right next to Luke Combs. I want to hear new stuff from The Chicks. We can talk about The Chicks all day and everything other than music, but this might just be one of the greatest music-making artists/bands/whatever you want to call them in our history. I want to hear their new stuff."

Brooks went on to note this Music-City-based station is an incredible opportunity to expand the reach of country music worldwide, with traditional-leaning country music playing 24/7. Based on his comments at the Nashville presser, Brooks sees The BIG 615 as his way to bring people together through music.

(Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com)

"The chance we have here with a global country station is to spread love, to spread family. That's what it's all about: inclusiveness," Brooks said. "(If) we make this world smaller through music, then hopefully we can understand each other and fight less."

The BIG 615 is just the first TuneIn station Brooks will launch via his SEVENS Radio Network. More station announcements are expected soon. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more updates from Garth Brooks' BIG 615 launch, including quotes from our exclusive interview with the Country Music Hall of Famer.