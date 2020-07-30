Pink Praises The Chicks' 'Gaslighter': I 'Cried and Had Chills'

The Chicks released their long-awaited album Gaslighter earlier this month, and Pink is one of the millions of fans of the band who have been continually listening to the project since its arrival. On Wednesday, the pop star used Twitter to praise the trio for their new body of work, writing that she played Gaslighter "over and over and over."

"I don’t remember the last time I bought an album and played it over and over and over and cried and had chills and poured over the lyrics and called my friends to ask them if they’d heard it like I did as a kid," she wrote. "Thank you @thechicks and all involved for doing that for me." The Chicks responded with three heart emojis, and fans are already asking the four women to collaborate in a possible pairing with real sonic potential.

Pink and The Chicks have a lot in common — both are incredibly talented artists that have blazed their trails during their lengthy musical careers and are outspoken about causes that matter to them. Last month, The Chicks announced that they were dropping the "Dixie" from their name as racially-charged protests around the United States continued, saying in a statement at the time that they wanted to "meet this moment."

"We wanted to change it years and years and years ago," Natalie Maines told the New York Times of the group's original name, which was inspired by the Little Feat song "Dixie Chicken." "I just wanted to separate myself from people that wave that Dixie flag." Over the years, the trio had decided to continue with the moniker due to the success they experienced but recently decided that enough was enough. Emily Strayer said that she saw a Confederate flag on Instagram labeled "The Dixie Swastika," and she thought to herself, "I don't want to have anything to do with that."

Gaslighter, The Chicks' first album in 14 years, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, though the project is the trio's most pop-heavy effort yet. In a recent interview with NPR, Maines said that she never truly saw the group as country, even in their early days.

"I think we have acoustic sound and singer-songwriter [sound] but to me we're more bluegrass, if we're labeled in that arena," she said. "We're always going to have that rootsy sound because we're three-part harmony and fiddle/banjo/mandolin, but what we like to do is explore beyond maybe what that music would sound like naturally and try to broaden our sound. But The Chicks has always been different than country, for me."