Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Returning to CBS With Holiday Concert Event

After earning their own CBS special earlier this year, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are returning to the network with Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event, which will air on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The special will feature Brooks and Yearwood performing holiday classics, which will be requested by fans ahead of the show.

Fans will be able to request songs for the pair's performance, and Brooks will share details on how requests can be made on his Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, leading up to the event. The special will be filmed without an audience at the couple's home studio, Studio G, and a minimal crew following social distancing guidelines will be on hand.

"Our viewers loved reaching out directly to Garth and Trisha to request their favorite hits back when the pandemic first hit. It brought some fun and joy directly into their living rooms as they were hunkered down with their families," Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS, said in a statement, via Country Now. "Now, nine long months later, who better to bring some holiday magic, performing some of the greatest holiday songs of all time than Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood."

Brooks and Yearwood were offered their initial special after a March episode of Inside Studio G crashed Facebook multiple times as over 5.2 million people tuned in to watch the show in a matter of hours. One of the songs they performed during their first special was "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, which they have since recorded and released as the newest single from Brooks' upcoming album Fun.

"Everything kind of lit up, and in this business everything lights up and then it goes away. This did not go away," Brooks said on Good Morning America of the song. "It just kept lighting up and lighting up, so we went ahead and, per the people, tried it for the new record."

"And, man, I got to tell you, I always thought Bradley Cooper and I had a lot in common. Now I know we do," he added. "We both understand that a great song is just finding a great female singer and [Lady] Gaga is one of the greatest. Miss Yearwood is one of the greatest... so it is officially going to be the single off the record coming up."