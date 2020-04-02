Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Flooded With Requests for ‘Live!’ Coronavirus Special

On Wednesday night, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood hosted their own special on CBS entitled, Garth & Trisha: Live By Request!, which saw the two singers hosting a benefit that will go towards coronavirus relief efforts. The special featured Brooks and Yearwood, from the comfort of their home, taking requests from fans. Unsurprisingly, fans had plenty of thoughts about what they wanted country crooners to sing during the special, and they shared those requests on social media.

Brooks and Yearwood’s special came about after the “What She’s Doing Now” singer had millions tune in to his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G. Given that the country is currently implementing social distancing and self-isolation measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, CBS confirmed that the special would involve minimal crew and that there would be extensive precautions in place for those involved. Proceeds from Garth & Trisha: Live By Request! will go towards charities of Brooks and Yearwood’s choosing.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one,” Brooks and Yearwood said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined combating the COVID-19 virus.” Fans were not only able to request songs for this special on Brooks’ Facebook Live series, but they also shared their thoughts on what the couple should sing during the charitable event on Twitter.

A Yearwood Classic

My song request is: The Song Remembers When (my parents made me type this out because they can’t work Twitter lol) #GarthAndTrishaLIVE — Dan Cunningham (@DanC1980) April 2, 2020

One fan (or, rather, the fan’s parents) asked for the couple to sing one of Yearwood’s classics, “The Song Remembers When,” which is the title track of the singer’s 1993 album, per the Tennessean.

One Of Brooks’ Tracks

Garth please sing Friends in Low Places!! #GarthAndTrishaLIVE — Barbara Hendrickson (@Barbara23408588) April 2, 2020

Another fan wanted to hear one of Brooks’ most famous songs, “Friends in Low Places.”

A Special Song

#GarthAndTrishaLIVE please play Ireland. Very special to me — Andy Rice (@andyrice54) April 2, 2020

One Twitter user requested the couple sing “Ireland,” a song by Brooks. According to them, the song has a special place in their heart.

A Tribute To Kenny Rogers

Islands in the stream pretty please y’all #GarthAndTrishaLIVE #garthbrooks — Brooke Hoover (@Br00keH00ver) April 2, 2020

Fans didn’t just ask the couple to sing their own tracks. As one fan wrote, they asked Brooks and Yearwood to sing Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream” duet. Their request comes a little over a week after Rogers passed away.

Getting Thunderous?

OMG I WOULD TOTALLY DIE IF GARTH SINGS THUNDER ROLLS #GarthAndTrishaLIVE — Katrina (@kat030509) April 2, 2020

One fan expressed a strong desire for Brooks to sing “The Thunder Rolls,” one of his most classic tracks.

A Kid Rock Favorite

I really want to hear @garthbrooks and @trishayearwood sing “Picture” by Kid Rock! It’s my mom’s favorite song, and I think Trisha would sound AMAZING! #GarthAndTrishaLIVE — Kayla Jones (@get_iit_kk) April 2, 2020

Brooks and Yearwood received another request for a song that wasn’t in their own music catalogues. A fan wrote on Twitter that they’d love it if the couple would sing “Picture” by Kid Rock, noting that Yearwood would sound amazing singing the track.

What A Wonderful Special

While many shared their requests for the singers, there were plenty of others who simply took to Twitter in order to share their appreciation for the special and the joy that it gave them during this difficult time in the world. As a fan even put it, Brooks and Yearwood’s performance made it feel like “Christmas morning.”