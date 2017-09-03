Garth Brooks Set to Headline Major Festival

Garth Brooks has signed on to headline the 2018 edition of Stagecoach, marking the first time the country megastar will have played a music festival.

Billboard confirmed the news last week, despite there being no official word from Brooks or his representatives about the event.

Touted the premier country music festival, Stagecoach will run from April 27 to 29 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. Last year’s headliners were Dierks Bentley, Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney. While it is unknown which night Brooks will play at this year’s festival, the event organizers usually announce their lineup in early September.

The reigning CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year is currently wrapping up his three-year tour at the end of 2017. In addition to Stagecoach, Brooks has the the opening and closing nights at 2018 RodeoHouston, Feb. 27 and March 18.

Earlier this summer, it was announced that Brooks was a country powerhouse, raking in more than $60 million in the past year as initially reported by PEOPLE.

Photo credit: Twitter / @onthevergenash