Garth Brooks Reflects on Winning 7th CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year

When Garth Brooks took the stage at the 2019 CMA Awards to accept the Entertainer of the Year trophy, it was his seventh time to win the night’s highest honor. Brooks, who first won the Entertainer of the Year honor in 1991, is especially grateful that he won after fellow nominee Keith Urban took the title last year.

“Being the Entertainer of the Year is always a wonderful thought,” Brooks shared with PopCulture.com and other media backstage. “I’m also trying to remember whose name has been honored for the last 365 days: Keith Urban. Keith Urban’s name is an award, it’s the one you want. It’s one that’s cool. And then my favorite thing about this one – seven is going to be my favorite one because it is a separate one, but because it was on a historic night where country music saluted with and being married to one of the greatest female singers that ever walked this planet, no matter what music genre it is.

“And then being the father of three daughters, I like the message tonight, that the future is infinite and I loved, I loved the game,” he added. “I loved the songwriter that said two favorite things are to love and to dream. I want to take that with me and preach that.”

Brooks used his time on stage to pay tribute to other artists, including rising stars like Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs.

“What Kelsea Ballerini did with just a guitar in an arena and shrink that thing down on national TV, that’s a fricking entertainer right there, so I just wanted to make sure that they knew,” Brooks boasted. “And then when you watch Luke Combs, he’s a natural; he’s going to have eight of these, you know? So he’s just. It’s good because country music, the future’s in great hands.”

Brooks spent most of 2019 on both his Stadium Tour and his Dive Bar Tour. While he loves to captivate a large crowd, the Oklahoma native admits the smaller venues might be his favorite.

“You get to go in these little dive bars, and they know every word to any song you want to play,” said the singer. “And they don’t even have to be yours. We played George Strait. We play a Nitty Gritty. We can play anything you want there. They will know it. So that love that you get from the stage is irreplaceable. This is a symbol for that, but I am going to be honest. Seven has a place in my heart, so if this ride ever does have to end, should be a good one.”

Brooks was nominated against Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Urban.

