Garth Brooks Postpones Charlotte Stadium Show for Second Time

Garth Brooks has moved his upcoming stadium tour stop in Charlotte, North Carolina to October, a show he as already rescheduled once before. The Bank of America Stadium show was first scheduled for May 2 before being moved to June 13 and is now scheduled for Oct. 10, 2020. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

"Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy," Brooks said in a statement via WBTV. When tickets for the concert went on sale in December, all 74,000 available sold out within 90 minutes which would make the show the highest paid crowd at the venue. "Tepper Sports & Entertainment holds the health and safety of our patrons, entertainers and staff at live events as our top priority," a spokesperson for Tepper Sports & Entertainment said. "The concert is scheduled and we are hopeful that it will take place. As is the case with any stadium event, we will be prepared to adjust and follow the guidelines communicated by the government, medical professionals and public health officials."

Brooks is one of a number of artists who have moved shows this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, though his fellow artists have recently begun postponing or canceling all of their planned shows for the year rather than moving them to a date later in 2020. George Strait recently postponed two stadium shows set for this summer to 2021, while Luke Bryan moved one and Chris Stapleton shifted several as part of his All-American Road Show Tour. The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour began in March 2019 in St. Louis and has since accumulated over 15 dates in the United States and Canada.

While he may not be on the road, Brooks recently shared new music with fans, releasing two new songs from his upcoming album, Fun. Fans were first able to pre-order the album almost two years ago and Brooks has slowly been releasing songs from the project since. During a recent episode of his weekly Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, the singer explained that he doesn't feel right about releasing an album during the middle of a global pandemic. "We've had this discussion," he said when a fan named Jack asked about a potential release date. "I don’t want to be the guy that tries to do something in the midst where everybody is hurting... The album’s ready to go. It’s just how do you get out and promote and be happy and jolly while everybody’s out there fighting for their lives not only physically, but fighting for their lives financially."