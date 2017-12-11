Garth Brooks Hints at Future Tour Plans: ‘It Will Be Exactly What You Want It to Be’

Garth Brooks kicked off the first two of his seven-show run in Nashville, Tenn. over the weekend, which, after his final show on Dec. 23, will mark the end of his three-year World Tour. But rest assured, the country music icon isn’t planning on staying out of the spotlight for very long.

“We’ll be announcing something [soon],” Brooks hints to PopCulture.com. “I can’t tell you, but we’ll be announcing something for CRS (Country Radio Seminar) pretty quick. And that’ll be the launch of what comes after. We’ve got a lot of opinions on what that should be, and how it should be done, so those discussions all started last week. We’ll have a lot of meetings after the holidays.”

Brooks already has three dates lined up in 2018, both opening and closing the Houston Rodeo on Feb. 27 and March 18, and also performing at Stagecoach in California on April 27, with possibly another tour in the near future as well.

“We’ve been to a couple of meetings about the fall, but hopefully between here and summer, we’ll announce what 2019 will be,” reveals Brooks. “And hopefully they’ll come in a pair, 2019 and ’20, and if they do, it’s going to be something that makes all of us feel like we’re 20 years old again. It’s going to be a blast. It will be exactly what you want it to be.”

While Brooks admits it’s bittersweet to see the tour come to an end, he says that even as he says goodbye, he knows the farewell is temporary.

“I think what weighs lightest on your heart is you’re not going anywhere,” he shares. “That’s what weighs the lightest. The fact that, good Lord willing, forget every day life, you’re going to see these guys again, working together side by side. That’s a beautiful thing. The thing I’m going to miss the most is just the way of life you’ve become accustomed to. Because anytime there’s change, there’s got to be a change in how you feel. This is the highest I’ve ever felt. There’s nothing like this tour. I’ve never felt anything like this on stage, anything else.

“So you know anything that that’s high, somewhere down here it’s go to go for the step off. So we’re being our own support group, trying to figure out what we’re going to do,” adds Brooks. “The fact that you have the love of your life and your children are healthy, nothing else matters.”