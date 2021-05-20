Garth Brooks to Narrate New National Geographic National Parks Series

✖

Garth Brooks is taking some time away from playing music to work on a new project — narrating an upcoming National Geographic National Parks series. The project, the name of which has not yet been announced, comes from the team behind Disneynature’s Earth and Elephant Eden, as well as the BBC’s Planet Earth and Frozen Planet.

The series is described as "an extraordinary venture across world famous and lesser-known National Parks, each of which is an American jewel" that will give viewers "intimate glimpses into the lives of the charismatic and intriguing animals that inhabit the parks." Filmmakers will utilize long lens cinematography, remote camera traps and high-resolution drone technology to film the project, which Brooks will executive produce.

"Our National Parks are truly an amazing gift. The land is what defines us. The land is what tells the American story," the country star said in a press release, via The Boot. "It is such an honor and I’m so excited to be a part of this series – a series that celebrates all our heritage." National Geographic shared, "Few people embody America, its mesmerizing stories and infinite potential more than [Garth Brooks] does. As a singer and songwriter that many consider 'the voice of America,' Brooks brings authenticity and a heartfelt understanding of these natural open spaces that will resonate not only across America but around the world."

When he's not busy narrating the new series, Brooks will be entertaining fans on his Stadium Tour, which is scheduled to resume on July 10 in Las Vegas with a sold-out show at Allegiant Stadium. The Oklahoma native will follow with dates in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 17, Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 23 for Cheyenne Frontier Days, Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 14, Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 18 and Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 25.

The upcoming shows, several of which are sold out, have already broken records — Brooks' Vegas show will be the first major concert at Allegiant Stadium, his Salt Lake City stop was the fastest stadium sellout in Ticketmaster history, the Nebraska show is the first music event at Memorial Stadium in 34 years, his Cincinnati show will mark an all-time record for entertainment in the city and the Charlotte concert will host the largest paid crowd in the history of Bank of America Stadium.