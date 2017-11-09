Garth Brooks Admits to Lip-Syncing at CMA Awards

Loving this performance by reigning #CMAawards Entertainer of the Year @GarthBrooks! pic.twitter.com/15QXawypfK — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2017

Garth Brooks earned the greatest nod at Wednesday’s CMA Awards, but the country star’s performance earlier in the show left fans scratching their heads.

During Brooks’ performance of “Ask Me How I Know,” viewers speculated that the he was lip-syncing rather than singing the track live.

After the event, the singer came clean to reporters and admitted he lip-synced his most recent single.

“We decided to lip-sync it because my voice was just not there, and we wanted to represent country music the best we can,” Brooks said, The Tennessean reports.

The legendary singer said he was sick, coupled with a tour run of 12 shows in 10 days.

“We made a game-time call on whether to sing to a track or lip-sync,” Brooks said. “And we decided to lip-sync it.”

Toward the end of the 51st annual show, Brooks was presented with the Entertainer of the Year award for the second consecutive year and sixth time overall.

He was handed the honor by former winner Reba McEntire.

“Getting this presented to me by the entertainer of a lifetime, I thank you,” he began his acceptance speech, grinning at McEntire.

“Miranda [Lambert] said it best, Little Big Town said it best — we’re a family. All you guys down here on the front row, we can all agree on one thing. Let’s all raise a toast. … to the band and crew,” he continued. “I was talking to Kelsea [Ballerini] backstage about how we get to do this for a living. … The most important thing other than God…is you [fans]. …I love you guys. We’re a family.”

The country superstar ended his speech with a nod to Trisha Yearwood, a fellow country singer and his wife of 12 years.

“Mrs. Yearwood, I am yours forever,” he said.

Brooks and Yearwood have been touring together since 2014, but their three year run will end in Nashville this December following 383 performances.

After the show, Brooks thanked fans on Twitter for their continued support of his music.

You’ve made me feel like the EOTY all tour long! Thank YOU!!! love, g #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/IM4zUDgplG — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 9, 2017

His bride also shared her congratulations on social media by posting a photo of the couple kissing.

So proud of my husband, no words! Entertainer of the Year and the love of my life xoxo #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/h1wJbuCShq — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) November 9, 2017

“So proud of my husband, no words! Entertainer of the Year and the love of my life xoxo,” Yearwood wrote of her husband’s big night.

