Garth Brooks Wins Entertainer of the Year at the 2017 CMA Awards

Country megastar Garth Brooks has won Entertainer of the Year Award at Wednesday night’s 2017 CMA Awards ceremony.

The award was presented by Reba McEntire, who won the prestigious honor years ago, as Brooks notes it was an honor in itself getting it from “the entertainer of a lifetime.”

While accepting his award, the 55-year-old thanked his team, band, crew and wife, Trisha Yearwood.

“Miranda said it best, Little Big Town said it best: We’re a family,” he said. “All you guys down here in the front row, we can agree about one thing, let’s all raise a toast, everybody on the road, the most important people on the road, the band and crew that takes us everywhere.”

He continued, “I was talking to Kelsea backstage about how we get to do this for a living, the most important thing not other than God Himself, is you the people, that allow us to be in the greatest music ever, country music. I love you guys, we’re a family, Ms. Yearwood, I am yours forever.

Brooks was up against the likes of Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

