Garth Brooks Brings Chris Pratt on Stage for Duet at iHeartRadio Awards

Garth Brooks performed during the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and the country icon surprised the crowd when he brought up a fan to sing with him mid-song, pulling Chris Pratt from the wings and onto the stage.

Brooks was in the middle of performing his class “Friends in Low Places” when he spotted the actor on the side of the stage and pulled him on stage to sing, with a shocked-looking Pratt holding a microphone and quickly finding his feet as he began to belt out the song with Brooks.

After singing a few bars together, Brooks let Pratt have the floor for the line, “Think I’ll slip on down to the oasis” before joining him again to finish the song along with the cheering crowd.

Prior to the performance, Pratt had presented Brooks with the Artist of the Decade Award.

“I bought every one of his albums and I had the lyrics memorized by the very next day,” Pratt told the crowd during the presentation. “When I met (him), I wanted to return the favor. I wanted to give him a fraction of the joy he’s given me for so many years. I told him, ‘Garth, you ever need a leading man to play you in a movie I can make that happen.’ True story, he looked me square in the eyes and he said ‘Really? You know Bradley Cooper?’”

After the show, Pratt reflected on the evening on Instagram, thanking Brooks for allowing him to share the stage.

“Welp. I guess I died and gone to heaven,” the actor wrote. Thank you [Garth Brooks] and congratulations on the artist of the decade award. It was an honor to sing with you and the band on stage. I can’t wait for the upcoming stadium tour. God is so good. Thank you thank you thank you.”

Brooks shared the post and added, “Chris, you made the whole night perfect for me…thank you for your time and your kind words. love you, hoss. g.”

Pratt also shared a video of himself backstage with Brooks as the singer’s band played and Brooks sang a quick snippet of his hit “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” as an emotional Pratt stood by.

“Here I am all misty eyed backstage,” the Jurassic World star wrote. “A moment I will never forget. Sound on.”

Following the awards, Brooks will head back out on his three-year Stadium Tour, which has so far traveled to St. Louis, Missouri. The singer is only listing a handful of dates at a time, and each date announced so far has already sold out and include stops in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur