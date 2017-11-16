Garth Brooks Hit No. 1 With a Billy Joel Cover in 1991

Billy Joel released “Shameless” on his Storm Front album in 1989, and the song reached No. 40 on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart. Garth Brooks, a Joel fan, covered the song in 1991 for his album Ropin’ the Wind.

The country star’s version included vocals from his now-wife, Trisha Yearwood, and reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart on Nov. 16, 1991.

The two versions feature markedly different production, with Joel’s original sitting on a pop keyboard and electric guitar. Brooks’ cover adds country elements like pedal steel and sees the singer reaching into his upper register.

Over the years, the pair has even duetted on the song, including a 2008 performance at Joel’s Shea Stadium show.

Artists have had a long history of covering other singers’ songs, and many covers have turned into rightful hits of their own. Songs like “Landslide,” originally recorded by Fleetwood Mac and covered by the Dixie Chicks, and “I Will Always Love You,” originally recorded by Dolly Parton and covered by Whitney Houston, are just a few examples of the cover becoming equally as successful or even more so than its original predecessor.

