Gabby Barrett Celebrates CMA Awards Nominations With Baby Bump Photo

✖

Gabby Barrett was nominated for two CMA Awards this year, her first year of being nominated at the annual show, receiving nods for New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for her hit "I Hope." The 20-year-old celebrated on Instagram, posting a photo displaying her nominations and the second shot of herself on stage at the Grand Ole Opry, her hands on her baby bump.

"ARE YOU SERIOUS!!!!!! 2 CMA NOMINATIONS!!!!!! What a DREAM," she wrote. "Seriously. I can't put words to it. Thank YOU!!! Congrats to everyone else nominated, see you in November." Barrett is currently expecting her first child with husband Cade Foehner and is due to give birth early next year. The couple, who is expecting a daughter, learned of the pregnancy in May and shared their happy news last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Barrett (@gabbybarrett_) on Sep 1, 2020 at 9:49am PDT

"We are very excited," Barrett told PEOPLE. "The Lord has blessed us with a little one, and we're really excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody and just have a big old family celebration about it." Barrett and Foehner married in October 2019 after meeting during their season of American Idol, and Foehner shared that they have "talked and prayed" about having children since their marriage.

"Then, of course, with the pandemic happening, there was this huge amount of time of getting to think and rethink what life was going to be about," he said. "So we started trying pretty much at the start of the whole pandemic. It happened pretty quickly. We were expecting it to take a little while, and it seemed like the first try that it happened, so we were just so excited. We were blown away that it worked so quickly. But yes, we were starting to plan on it, for sure."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Barrett (@gabbybarrett_) on Aug 16, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

When their baby girl arrives, the couple is looking forward to having "a family rodeo in a tour bus." "Me and Cade, we do everything together, and you'll see us both on the stage at the same time," Barrett explained. "It's always been a dream to take our family out on the road and be able to do the job that we love, surrounded by family and having them experience everything."

Ahead of the CMAs in November, Barrett will perform at the ACM Awards this month, where she was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year.