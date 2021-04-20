Gabby Barrett Celebrated Her ACM Awards Win By 'Changing a Dirty Diaper'

✖

Gabby Barrett became a mom in January when she and husband Cade Foehner welcomed daughter Baylah May, which means that the "I Hope" singer now has another full-time job in addition to her music career. Ahead of the ACM Awards on Sunday, Barrett was surprised with a win for New Female Artist of the Year, though her celebration wasn't as glamorous as you might think.

"I went back and changed a dirty diaper," she told reporters in a virtual press room during Sunday night's show. "That's what I did." Thanks to her win, Barrett performed during this year's ACMs with Foehner on stage with her, marking the new parents' second night away from their daughter. "Two days ago was the first day," Barrett said. "This is another evening that's very hard for me to be away from her." In addition to expanding her family, the 21-year-old has achieved a number of milestones over the past year including releasing her debut album, Goldmine, and earning two No. 1 songs with "I Hope" and "The Good Ones."

"Life is been amazing, crazy, all of the things. I'm normally in bed right now," Barrett said. "This is way past my bed time but this is well work it. Everything's doing good. My world is just flipped upside down with my sweet little girl." It was announced last week that the American Idol alum will be joining Thomas Rhett on his The Center Point Road Tour this fall, and Barrett shared that she is "excited for that and excited to get back out on the road. Life is good. It's good."

When she does hit the road with Rhett, Barrett shared that her three essentials will be "ChapStick, water, and my pump." After welcoming Baylah, Barrett has been getting advice from other moms in the country music community, including Carrie Underwood. "Carrie Underwood has been somebody who's been extremely nice to me. Even when I was pregnant, she's just awesome," she shared. "She had said, 'If you ever needed any advice or whatnot, just let me know.' Of course, I took her up on that because I need all the advice I can have with babies. So she's been absolutely amazing with that. And anybody else that hears this, I would love some more advice and some help on anything mommy related. But thank you Carrie for that."