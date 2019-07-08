Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Says Their Wives Make Them the ‘Best They Can Be’

Florida Georgia Line likely wouldn’t have the success they have if not for the support and inspiration of their wives. Tyler Hubbard says it’s his wife, Hayley Hubbard, and Brian Kelley‘s wife, Brittney Kelley, who have made them the men – and artists – that they are today.

“They kind of help us evolve into grownups that look at life from a grown-up perspective, and a different responsibility as humans that have been really blessed to now give back,” Hubbard shared with his record label, Big Machine. “And then, to now take care of our environment; we get to feel how much fulfillment that gives us. It’s way more fulfillment than throwing the biggest party on the road. Things like that kind of get old pretty quickly and aren’t very fulfilling. So for us, we’ve just found happiness in giving back and being the best versions of ourself that we can be, and taking care of ourselves physically, emotionally spiritually.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I gotta give our wives a lot of credit for that,” he continued. “We’ve got a lot of good people around us that also deserve credit but our wives are the ones that really inspire and really push us and help us become the best we can be.”

Hubbard and Hayley just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, with Hayley commemorating the occasion on Instagram.

“So hard to believe it’s been 4 years since we said I do,” Hayley wrote on Instagram, alongside a romantic photo of the pair. “Life truly gets better and better with you [Tyler Hubbard]!! Thank you for loving me so well! I love knowing that you’ll be such a great example to Liv & Luca of how to be a loving husband and also how women should be treated.

“Never thought in a million years I’d be lucky enough to marry a man like you,” she added, along with the hashtags. [happy anniversary] [yesterday] [July 1] [4 years].

The Hubbards will soon go from a family of three to a family of four, when they welcome their second child, son Luca, due next month, with the couple planning on hitting the road with both children after his birth.

“We have a lot of great help. We have a nanny who’s really, really amazing and helpful,” Hubbard acknowledged. “I think that the key to life is really surrounding yourself with a good team and good people that you trust and people that can really help this crazy life that we do live kind of flow as seamless as possible. So we’re excited. We feel good about it.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Torok