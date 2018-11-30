Florida Georgia Line Member Tyler Hubbard Speaks out on Gun Control

Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard is speaking out about gun control, and partnering with TOMS to campaign for universal background checks.

Hubbard shared his message in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 29, beginning by noting the number of mass shootings that have taken place in the United States this year alone.

“I just saw a statistic that said there were 307 mass shootings in the last 311 days in our country, which is terrifying and devastating,” he began.

As a “proud gun owner” himself, Hubbard explained that he, and many of his fans, take that “right” and “privilege” seriously.

“I think we can all come together and all agree that something has to change,” he continued. “It’s unacceptable — we shouldn’t have to walk out of the house and live in fear anymore. Let’s come together as a country, let’s do our part.”

The singer then explained the concept behind TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie’s End Gun Violence Together campaign, which supports universal background checks.

“This is an easy thing that we can all do,” he said, encouraging fans to go to TOMS.com to write a postcard to their state representative to “do your part to make this country a better place for our friends, our family and our kids.”

In his caption, Hubbard noted that his post wasn’t meant to be political.

“Please hear my heart. This is not a political post, but a post about the betterment of humanity,” he wrote. “It’s time we start the uncomfortable conversations to make a change in our country. It starts with us. Let’s #EndGunViolenceTogether. Go to TOMS.com to send your Representatives a postcard demanding they take action on what more than 90% of Americans agree on: universal background checks. I’m proud to partner with @TOMS to #endgunviolencetogether.”

Mycoskie announced the campaign’s launch last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared that TOMS will invest $5 million into organizations across the country that are committed to addressing gun violence through various tactics including programming in communities of color, mental health, research and policy, suicide prevention and more.

“As I watched the horrific shootings in Thousand Oaks, just a few miles from TOMS’ headquarters and my home, I was overcome with immense fear for my own children and an understanding that parents across America — especially in communities of color — have been living with that same fear and loss for far too long,” Mycoskie said in a statement. “We’ve been inspired by the organizations who have led this movement and by the students who have shown us unimaginable bravery and tenacity. We are ready to do our part and are asking all of our supporters to join us.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Tran