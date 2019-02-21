Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Learns Sex of Upcoming Baby in ‘Ellen Show’ Surprise

Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, recently announced that they are expecting their second child, and on Thursday, Ellen DeGeneres helped the couple find out whether they’ll be welcoming a boy or a girl.

Hubbard appeared on the show with his bandmate, Brian Kelley, and the two were chatting with DeGeneres about their new album, upcoming tour and Hubbard’s second child when DeGeneres decided to surprise the musician.

“So do you know what you’re having yet?” DeGeneres asked, with Hubbard replying, “We don’t, we find out Friday actually.”

Naturally, DeGeneres had something else in mind, with the host holding up an envelope reading “Hubbard baby results.”

“Don’t tell me this is about to happen on TV!” Hubbard said before DeGeneres led the duo over to the side stage where their wives were waiting.

“I thought we were just gonna cut a cake or something on Friday,” Hubbard cracked.

Before the reveal, DeGeneres had Hubbard and Hayley guess what they’re having, with both speculating that they’ll be welcoming a boy.

“I think it’s a boy, but because I think it’s a boy, it’s probably a girl,” Hayley said.

It turns out the two were right on the money, with DeGeneres and Kelley quickly pressing a red button that led to blue confetti shooting across the stage, confirming that the Hubbards will be welcoming a son.

Hubbard and Hayley are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Olivia, and Hubbard shared that they were initially told she was a boy before a scan corrected the mistake.

“Gods got jokes……After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we’re actually having a little girl,” Hubbard wrote on Instagram at the time. “Woe… so many emotions but really really excited about this next chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then. Just keeping us on our toes. #daddysgirl.”

Now, Olivia will become a big sister, something Hubbard told CMT.com he can’t wait to see.

“It’s gonna be a fun journey, to get to see Olivia be a big sister, and all the joy that comes along with that whole process,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome, it really is.”

Hayley is due in August, which is right in the middle of Florida Georgia Line‘s upcoming Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, which they’ll kick off in June along with Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Hardy and Canaan Smith.

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show