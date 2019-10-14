Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Praises ‘Extremely Smart’ Daughter Olivia

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is a proud dad to 1-year-old daughter, Olivia, and infant son, Luca. While Luca is still too young to have much of his personality shine through, Olivia is already proving to be a smart little girl, who copies almost everything Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, do – including practicing yoga.

“She’s extremely smart,” Hubbard boasted to his record label. “It’s hilarious. She copies a lot of things we do and if you ask her to do something, she can pretty much do it. She’s getting to a real fun age. With the yoga stuff, that came pretty early. It’s just been really wild to see, and I guess she’s watched Hayley do it and me do it a little bit and just kind of picked up on it.

“I’s just wild to see what they pick up on,” he added, “and how they can soak everything up like a sponge at this early age.”

Now that Florida Georgia Line wrapped up their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, Hubbard is spending more time at home with his family – and getting plenty of one-on-one time with his little girl.

“It goes from zone defense to man-to-man really quickly, and I take more responsibility for Liv at some points now,” Hubbard revealed to PEOPLE. “It’s kind of busier for both of us at this point, but it’s fun.”

The singer admits it took them a bit to get accustomed to having two children, but the couple is now happily, and relatively easily, parenting their son and daughter.

“It’s definitely an adjustment, but we’re rocking and rolling. Hayley’s a good teammate and I do what I can,” Hubbard said. “I’m … not helpless, but I’m not the one making the milk, so I’ll change a diaper here and there.”

“We’re just adjusting well and really enjoying it,” he added.

Florida Georgia Line has a few months off the road before they return to serving as opening acts, when they hit the road next year with Kenny Chesney on Chesney’s Chillaxification 2020 Tour, which also includes Old Dominion. The tour kicks off on April 18 in Arlington, Texas.

Florida Georgia line is nominated for one CMA Award, for Vocal Duo of the Year, a category they share with Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and Brooks & Dunn. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin