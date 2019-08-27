Florida Georgia Line: Watch Tyler Hubbard’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Olivia Wish Brian Kelley a Happy Birthday

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley turned 34 years old on Monday, Aug. 26, and his duo partner, Tyler Hubbard, used his 1-year-old daughter Olivia to wish Kelley a happy birthday! Hubbard shared the sweet video on social media, which showed the toddler needing a little help from her father.

A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Aug 26, 2019 at 8:32am PDT

In the video, Olivia wishes “B.” a happy birthday and tells him she loves him, with Hubbard echoing the sentiment.

Hubbard captioned the video by saying, “Happy birthday to my brother @briankelley. We love you. Nobody says it quite like Liv.”

Kelley and his wife, Brittney, have chosen not to have children yet, but Kelley still has plenty of praise for Hubbard and his wife, Hayley.

“It’s amazing,” Kelley boasted to CMT. “It’s cool to see them be such good parents and leaders and live their lives with so much light and love.”

A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Aug 26, 2019 at 5:49am PDT

FGL is home for just a few days before their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour resumes, with Hayley praising Hubbard for the way he takes care of both her and his family when he is off the road.

“One week ago this morning, Luca and his sweet soul came into our world!” Hayley wrote on Monday, alongside a photo of Hubbard kissing his wife immediately after the birth of their son. “There were so many countless answered prayers we felt this day I don’t even know where to begin… Besides the obvious of the smooth, safe birth of a healthy baby boy, I’m so thankful Tyler was able to make it through all 3 shows last weekend and get home for the labor and birth.

“My body knew the moment (the second) he got home Sunday at 1am it was ready to get to work, since we only had a window of 3-4 days before the next batch of shows,” she continued. “So so grateful for my husband’s endless love and support. For all of the many prayers from everyone, for all the answered prayers, and for this little angel.”

The Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour resumes this weekend with two shows in Florida and a show in Georgia. Find a complete list of tour dates by visiting FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer