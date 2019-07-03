Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Celebrates 4 Years of Marriage to Wife, Hayley

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, celebrated four years of wedded bliss on Monday, July 1. Hayley honored the occasion with a heartfelt post on social media, praising her adoring spouse, and the father of their 1-year-old Liv, and upcoming son, Luca.

“So hard to believe it’s been 4 years since we said I do,” Hayley wrote on Instagram. “Life truly gets better and better with you @tylerhubbard!! Thank you for loving me so well! I love knowing that you’ll be such a great example to Liv & Luca of how to be a loving husband and also how women should be treated. Never thought in a million years I’d be lucky enough to marry a man like you. #happyanniversary #yesterday #July1 #4years”

Florida Georgia Line is currently on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, which Hubbard will have to take some time away from soon, since Hayley is due in August, although the singer hints he isn’t afraid to bring both of his children on the road with him.

“I know we have an extra bunk on the bus for another baby so we’ll just roll with it and see what happens,” Hubbard said. “We’ve done it once and it’s only been a year, so I think we’re kind of in our groove a little bit. Hopefully it’ll make it easier than waiting too long to have another one. We’re still in diapers with one, so hopefully it’ll just transition right into the next one.”

The couple, who revealed their upcoming baby’s gender while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will also have extra assistance on the road, making the transition from one child to two a little bit easier.

“We have a lot of great help. We have a nanny who’s really, really amazing and helpful,” Hubbard acknowledged. “I think that the key to life is really surrounding yourself with a good team and good people that you trust and people that can really help this crazy life that we do live kind of flow as seamless as possible. So we’re excited. We feel good about it.”

Hubbard and Hayley announced her pregnancy in February. Their new son will join the family a few months before their first child, Olivia, celebrates her second birthday in December. Find Florida Georgia Line tour dates by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: WireImage/Steve Granitz