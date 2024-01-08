Who Is Mitchell Tenpenny? Meet the 'We Got History' Singer

In 2023, country singer Mitchell Tenpenny caught a viral wave with his song "We Got History," which was initially released in 2022. If you have been on social media in the past year, there is no doubt you've heard the tune, or maybe its catchy EDM remix. Scroll down to learn more about Tenpenny and check out some of this most popular songs!

Early Life

Mitchell Tenpenny was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. As a teenager, he played football at Lipscomb Academy, and then later attended Middle Tennessee State University. Rather than continuing his football career, Tenpenny focused on music instead, eventually graduating with a degree in music business.

Career Beginnings

In 2018, Tenpenny released his debut album, Telling All My Secrets. The album features the breakout songs "Drunk Me" and "Bitches," as well as fan-favorite tracks like "Alcohol You Later" and "Somebody's Got Me." Three years later, In 2021, Tenpenny dropped his second studio album, Midtown Diaries, as well as a holiday record, Naughty List.

The Low Light Sessions and This Is the Heavy

Continuing his moment, Tenpenny put out two more albums the following year, starting with The Low Light Sessions in April 2022. That album boasts not-to-be-missed songs like "Horseshoes and Hand Grenades" and "Mama Raised The Hell Out of Me." Then, in September 2022, Tenpenny released This Is the Heavy, which features "We Got History," as well as 19 more pop-rock-infused country tunes, like "Good Place," "Truth About You," "More Than Whiskey Does," and "Good and Gone."

Going Viral / "We Got History"

A clear standout tune, "We Got History" took off once fans got a listen to it. "Everybody has a story and a past," Tenpenny said of the track, per Taste of Country. "You don't always have to hate where you come from. It's ok to remember who got you to where you are. There is a respect that is mature and healthy, and that's what I wanted to talk about in this song." As "We Got History" began to make the rounds on social media outlets like TikTok, a Country EDM remix — endearingly referred to as YeeDM — took off, as crafted by electronic duo VAVO and Swedish producer DLAY.

Genre-Bending Collaborations

His "We Got History" remix has not been Tenpenny's only big genre-bending collaboration, as the singer has teamed up with pop-punk band State Champs — for their song "Act Like That" — and the undefinable Bilmuri for the song "All Gas." He's also dropped a hit tune with soul-singer Teddy Swims, "Elephant in the Room," performed the song "Don't Lose Heart" with CCM icon Steven Curtis Chapman, and teamed up with Alana Springsteen for "goodbye looks good on you." This is in addition to his many hit collaborations with other country stars like Hardy, Colt Ford, and Chris Young.

Wedding Bells

Even though his musical career has been soaring the past few years, Tenpenny's personal life has not taken a backseat. In fact, on October 23, 2022 he married fellow country singer, and his longtime girlfriend, Meghan Patrick. Notably, the pair got engaged on November 24, 2021 in Nashville's Losers Bar & Grill, where they first met.

What's Next?

While it's been a few months since Tenpenny dropped new music — his last single was "Bigger Mistakes," released in July 2023 — this week, he has two big TV appearances. First, he'll be the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. Then, he'll be joining Chris Young on CMT Campfire Sessions Season 3, premiering Friday, January 12th at 10p/9c and continuing every Friday night through March 1st. Tenpenny's appearances will air in the January 12 and March 1 episodes.

Tenpenny also has a number of concerts on the horizon — including the Damn Good Time Tour with Jordan Davis — which fans can learn more about by clicking here. Keep it locked to PopCulture.com for more country music news, reviews, interviews, and exclusives!