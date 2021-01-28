Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley Planning 'May We All' Movie Musical

✖

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley is expanding his plans for May We All, a stage musical that is now set for a trip to the big screen. Kelley and his partners have announced that a film version of the show is being developed simultaneously along with the stage version, with director Andy Fickman to helm the upcoming movie. Fickman has directed TV shows (Kevin Can Wait), movies (She's the Man), and musicals (Heathers: The Musical), and is currently developing a musical version of the hit film 13 Going on 30.

"My partners and I are really excited to welcome Andy [Fickman] to the May We All fam! Not only do we connect on a country music-lovin’ level, but I admire his work as a director and truly believe he’ll bring the heart of our script to life," Kelley said in a statement. "It’s been a long time coming and I can’t wait for everyone to finally be able to enjoy May We All – from the stage to the big screen."

"Growing up in Texas, loving country music, and being a massive Florida Georgia Line fan, it is a dream come true to be joining the May We All creative team," Fickman shared. "The script uses powerful, heartwarming songs from some of country music's most celebrated artists to examine the complexities of how our hometowns shape and mold our hopes and aspirations. I can't wait for the world to join us on this uplifting, musical journey." The stage version of the show is directed by Shelley Butler and features a book by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson, and Eric Pfeffinger, with arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer.

May We All is described as "a story of disappearing small-town America as seen through the hopeful eyes of its youth. Jenna Coates, a fledgling country singer, reluctantly comes home after a rough start in Nashville, TN, ultimately to discover that her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams." The stage show was scheduled to have held a developmental production in November 2020 at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis, TN, but that production has been delayed until later in 2021 due to the pandemic. Kelley and bandmate Tyler Hubbard will contribute two new songs to the project's score, which will also include music from Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, The Chicks, Johnny Cash, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Kenny Chesney and more.

"May We All," which features McGraw, was released in 2016 as the second single from Florida Georgia Line's album Dig Your Roots. The song went to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.