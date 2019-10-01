Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Reveals Biggest Change With Arrival of Son Luca

When Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, welcomed son Luca Reed in August, the couple went from being parents of one to parents of two. The singer is opening up about the transition, revealing the biggest change that has taken place since his oldest daughter, Olivia, became a big sister.

“It goes from zone defense to man-to-man really quickly, and I take more responsibility for Liv at some points now,” Hubbard admitted to PEOPLE. “It’s kind of busier for both of us at this point, but it’s fun.”

The Hubbards had more than a year with just Olivia, which means they are learning how to parent both a toddler and an infant.

“It’s definitely an adjustment, but we’re rocking and rolling. Hayley’s a good teammate and I do what I can,” Hubbard said. “I’m … not helpless, but I’m not the one making the milk, so I’ll change a diaper here and there.”

“We’re just adjusting well and really enjoying it,” he added.

Florida Georgia Line just wrapped up their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour. The duo, which also includes Brian Kelley, celebrated the end of the tour by finding out thay won three ACM Artist of the Decade honors, including the ACM Breakout Artist of the Decade Award.

“We are so humbled to receive the first-ever ACM Breakout Artist of the Decade Award, ACM Single of the Decade Award and ACM Music Event of the Decade Award,” Florida Georgia Line shared after receiving the awards. This is just wild to us. Thank you so much to the [ACM Awards] and our fans for continuing to support us in such a big way. It really means a lot. Y’all make it so easy for us to continue to count our blessings and we love you for it.”

Hubbard will enjoy some time off the road with his family of four before he heads to Las Vegas for FGL’s four-night run, Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas. The show kicks off in November. The guys will also hit the road with Kenny Chesney next year for Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour 2020, which also includes Old Dominion as the opening act. Find a list of all of Florida Georgia Line’s upcoming shows by visiting their website.

