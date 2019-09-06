Florida Georgia Line Announce ‘The Acoustic Sessions’ Project

What Florida Georgia Lines fans want, Florida Georgia Line fans get, with the duo announcing their upcoming The Acoustic Sessions project will be released on Friday, Sept. 6. The album will include acoustic versions of songs from all four of FGL’s studio albums, from their debut, Here’s to the Good Times, to this year’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country.

“Y’alls response to the acoustic mixes of ‘Talk You Out Of It’ and ‘Cruise’ inspired us to revisit all of our hits and strip ’em down for you guys,” band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley shared in a press release.

Songs featured on the project include hits like “Round Here,” “H.O.L.Y.,” “Anything Goes,” “Dirt,” “Simple,” “Sun Daze” and more, with fans eager to hear the new versions of their favorite songs. Hubbard and Kelley had previously released acoustic versions of debut single “Cruise” and recent single “Talk You Out of It” in June.

“BLESSSSED Y’ALL. We’re pretty damn grateful to be able to put out new versions of our fav throwback FGL songs,” the duo wrote on Instagram. “These songs changed our life so this one goes out to y’all. Thanks for being the best fans out there. And this is just the half of it…more coming your way soon.”

The Acoustic Sessions is currently available for pre-order and pre-save and will be available on Oct. 18. Fans who pre-order the project will get several songs immediately. A limited number of vinyl is also available for pre-order on the duo’s website.

Hubbard and Kelley had been teasing a throwback project on social media, sharing older photos of themselves and inviting fans to check back for an announcement.

Hubbard and Kelley are currently on the road on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, which will wrap up at the end of September in Irvine, California. They’re also prepping for FGL Fest in Indianapolis on Sept. 7, which will feature Dan + Shay, Nelly, Mitchell Tenpenny, Canaan Smith, Blanco Brown and Payton Smith. This will be the first FGL Fest on the books as last year’s scheduled event was canceled due to weather.

