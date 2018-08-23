Florida Georgia Line Tease New Song for Friday Release

Florida Georgia Line appear to be gearing up to release yet another song from their upcoming album, teasing fans with the prospect of new music on social media this week.

The duo used social media to share a set of images of a postcard, revealing that they have a new song arriving on Friday, Aug. 24.

While no title was given on the initial post, a clip from the duo’s Instagram Story confirms that the track is titled “Sittin’ Pretty.”

Lyrics are also included on the colorful offering shared to Instagram and Twitter, indicating that the track is an ode to spending some time with your other half.

It’s BK’s bday this weekend…feels like a great time to drop a new song TOMORROW 💎🚀 What do y’all think?? pic.twitter.com/yIjGP4gH3M — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) August 23, 2018

“Pretty as a peach / As a postcard picture / Of a West Coast beach / So pretty, if I had to bet /This is pretty much as good as it gets,” reads a section of what is likely the chorus as a song.

Other lyrics include, “We got all damn day to do it our way / Like an old tire swing in the shade / Got it made in the sweet spot.”

The caption explains that the release is coinciding with group member Brian Kelley’s birthday, which is on Sunday, Aug. 26.

“It’s BK’s bday this weekend…feels like a great time to drop a new song TOMORROW,” the post read. “What do y’all think??”

The song will be the fourth from the duo’s upcoming project which is currently untitled and does not have a release date. Fans have already heard current single “Simple,” post-breakup track “Colorado” and the sultry “Talk You Out of It.”

Along with those songs, the upcoming album will also include a collaboration with Jason Aldean.

“I just think it can’t come soon enough,” Kelley told PopCulture.com at a recent media event of the track. “I think it’s a smash. It’s a big old smash. We had a really good time in the studio. That was one of the few collaborations that we’ve done where we were in the studio together, all there and there was definitely magic in the room. It felt good already. He brought the thing to life and I think we’ve presented it in a way that’s different, that’s fresh and it feels like a big old anthem.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Jennings