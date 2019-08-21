Florida Georgia Line: Stars React to Birth of Tyler Hubbard’s Baby Boy, Luca Reed

Stars are reacting to the happy news that Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard is officially a father of two! The singer and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, welcomed son Luca Reed on Monday, with several celebrities chiming in on the Instagram post to share their congratulations.

“Congratulations y’all!” wrote Chris Lane.

“Congrats buddy [heart emoji],” said Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott.

“Sooo sweet,” gushed RaeLynn, using several heart emojis, while Cole Swindell just used the praying hands emoji.

“Please God, can I look like @hayley_hubbard after I have a baby?! Amen,” joked Russell Dickerson‘s wife, Kailey.

“Beautiful! Congratulations brother!” said Backstreet Boys‘ Kevin Richardson.

“So beyond happy for you and your sweet family!” said Brett Young‘s wife, Taylor Mills Young, who is also expecting. “Luca is one lucky little guy.”

Hayley revealed that Luca waited until Hubbard came off the road, after performing a weekend of shows on FGL’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, before the baby started making his impending arrival known.

“Our doula Lori said Tyler and I are too connected for Luca to not wait. The moment Tyler flew in from his last show of the weekend, the contractions started!” Hayley told PEOPLE. “Tyler was so helpful in the birthing process from start to finish, and I’m so glad he made it home in time.”

Hubbard opened up about the experience on social media, praising Hayley for her hard work in delivering their son.

“Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life,” Hubbard posted along with the first photo of the baby. “I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother.

“I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly,” he added. “I didn’t think life could get any better but it just did. Thank you @katiekauss for catching these moments and @people for telling our story.”

The Hubbards are also parents to 1-year-old Olivia, which means the singer is much more at ease with Luca’s arrival.

“It’s not as stressful as the first time because you know you can handle it, so we feel confident, we feel really excited,” Hubbard told PEOPLE, adding that they have “a good team around us now that helps out, which is key in any aspect of life.”

